As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Raised by $309,918 Its Position; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Strs Ohio Has Boosted by $21.33 Million Its Stake

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,399 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $251.87. About 597,711 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 2081.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 190,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 199,636 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.53 million, up from 9,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $116.71. About 722,512 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

