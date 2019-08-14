As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Holder Suvretta Capital Management Cut by $5.21 Million Its Stake; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Checchi Capital Advisers Lowered by $301,288 Its Stake

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $286.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 2,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,406 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 29,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Management Incorporated invested 0.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited invested 1.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wills Fincl Inc invested in 3.55% or 50,329 shares. Maryland Capital holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,328 shares. Principal Fin Gru stated it has 4.24M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Appleton Partners Inc Ma has 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Charter Tru Co accumulated 63,245 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.87% or 67,252 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 2.16M shares stake. Mai holds 77,963 shares. Godsey And Gibb owns 151,057 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,162 are held by Riggs Asset Managment. Hamlin Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 754,947 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 50,049 shares to 166,207 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.17 million shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $542.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.82 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.