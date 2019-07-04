As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Cabot-Wellington Has Trimmed Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) as Share Value Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, down from 34,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 501,851 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 3.26 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 58,490 shares to 232,390 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Catch-Up Picks – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem Is Being Sued, So I Will Wait For The Outcome – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Options Volume Peaks as Health Insurers Get Crushed – Schaeffers Research” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Gulfport, Antero, Cabot Oil, Chesapeake Energy and Montage Resources – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.92M for 17.30 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil stated it has 1.17 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 11.06M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.07% or 19.09M shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 353,036 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 723,476 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 86,333 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Stelliam Investment Management Lp accumulated 11.44 million shares or 61.77% of the stock. New York-based Gabelli Funds has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cambridge Trust holds 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 28,504 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company owns 1.67 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc invested 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Asset stated it has 28,853 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.