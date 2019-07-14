As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined, Holder Verus Financial Partners Lifted Its Stake; Shareholder Slate Path Capital LP Lifted Medicines Co (MDCO) Stake

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.65M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 1.05M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has risen 4.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Phase III Trials of Inclisiran Progressing as Planned With No Material Safety Observations; 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – ESTIMATED COST FOR PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES BASED ON CURRENT STUDIES TO REACH 245 MLN RIYALS; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS STUDIES SHOULD BE PERFORMED TO DETERMINE THE EFFECTS OF ESMYA ON THE LIVER AND WHETHER THESE MEASURES ARE EFFECTIVELY MINIMISING THE RISKS; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 27/04/2018 – U.S. DEPT. OF HHS – TREATMENT FOR SEIZURES THAT CANNOT BE STOPPED WITH CURRENT MEDICINES TO BE DEVELOPED UNDER AGREEMENT BETWEEN HHS & PRONIRAS CORP; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q EPS 40c

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem to reaffirm 2019 EPS guidance in investor meetings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Medicines Company to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 25 – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Strong Buy Stocks That Tick All the Boxes – Investorplace.com” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDCO, PEG, THO – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “These Bullish Medicines Company Options Trades Suggest More Upside Could Be Coming – Benzinga” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37.97 million activity.