As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined, Holder Par Capital Management Cut Holding; As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stock Price Declined, Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.86 Million

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc analyzed 55,000 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 957,448 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc analyzed 69,855 shares as the company's stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 909,443 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.01 million, down from 979,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 2.10M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 560,300 shares to 22.00M shares, valued at $372.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 154,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is GlaxoSmithKline a Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "How to Save $650 Million Without Really Trying – The Motley Fool" published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Glaxo launches late-stage development of RA med otilimab – Seeking Alpha" on July 03, 2019.

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GSK’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 15.71 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.72% negative EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 137,008 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 820,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).