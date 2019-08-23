As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Stanley Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.23 Million; Sprott Lowered Holding in Federated Invs Pa (FII) as Market Valuation Rose

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $261.48. About 583,102 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 113,410 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 05/04/2018 – SEBI: MONITORING OF FII LIMITS IN LISTED INDIAN COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 60% of Hermes Fund Managers From BT Pension Scheme; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) by 92,467 shares to 492,133 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 527,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM).

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.76M for 12.47 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Federated Investors Inc (FII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Reports Semi-Annual Earnings – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 130,459 shares. 83,756 were reported by Natixis. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 96,121 were accumulated by Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 1.03% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 78,930 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 124,647 shares stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 69,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 49,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Greenwich Management owns 7,175 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. 1.69M were reported by Burgundy Asset Limited. 14,961 are owned by Svcs Automobile Association. 7,766 were accumulated by M&T Bancshares Corp.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.