As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Trimmed Its Position; Comerica Bank Holding In Keycorp (KEY) Was Has Upped

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc analyzed 3,803 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $67.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $262.46. About 752,319 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 159.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 676,194 shares as the company's stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01M, up from 422,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 4.91M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap holds 121,600 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 144,111 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 16.54M are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Verity & Verity Ltd Liability holds 0.86% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 238,453 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 152,359 shares. Regions Financial reported 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 7.61 million shares. 6.86 million were reported by Lord Abbett And Ltd. Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 18,558 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 87,369 shares. Patten & Patten Tn owns 0.96% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 555,821 shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bd (AGG) by 57,625 shares to 53,307 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 18,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,188 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.56 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.