As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Lowered Holding; 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined While First Eagle Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 1,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 6,928 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $253.81. About 1.29 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 212,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 4.06M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842.94 million, down from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research & has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1,480 shares. Boston Family Office reported 0.76% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Smithbridge Asset De has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Highlander Management Lc holds 2,800 shares. Maryland-based Court Place Lc has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hightower Tru Lta stated it has 1.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). American Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 247,153 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 15,452 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Tru Company holds 1.97% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 29,488 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Windsor Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.2% or 2,025 shares. Delaware-based Ashford Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jpmorgan Chase has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.92 million shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “DuPont to end use of some PFAS chemicals this year – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “3M selling military armor business in deal worth up to $116M – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.11 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.