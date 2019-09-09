As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Polaris Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.54 Million; New York Com Bk (NYCB) Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased Holding

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in New York Com Bk (NYCB) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 150,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 6.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.65 million, down from 6.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in New York Com Bk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 7.65M shares traded or 55.48% up from the average. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB)

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 201,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.69M, down from 206,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.24M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,600 shares to 273,953 shares, valued at $40.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29B for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc accumulated 19,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 121,879 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 400 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 1.46M shares. Utah Retirement reported 86,751 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Partners Limited Liability Co holds 2.54M shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0% or 17,702 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 9,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 17,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable LP owns 21,371 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com stated it has 437,163 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Washington-based Coldstream Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $84.40 million for 15.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.