As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Cut Holding; Alley Company Has Increased Mastercard (MA) Holding by $312,315

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 1,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 34,071 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 32,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Invest Svcs Of America reported 1,200 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 363,693 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 620,816 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 257,537 shares. Huber Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 51,550 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.78% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11.76M shares. France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 2.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinnacle Ltd holds 7,856 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mathes Communications holds 15,078 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 7,400 were reported by Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York. Burney accumulated 78,905 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 7,571 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Us Total Stock Mark (VTI) by 5,061 shares to 31,829 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging M (IEMG) by 15,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series I.