As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Old National Bancorp Has Cut Holding by $316,888; As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lifted Stake

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.03 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 1.67 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 1,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 9,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 10,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $275.75. About 478,365 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,538 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Burren Capital Advsr Ltd stated it has 6.67% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 93,226 shares. Moreover, Charter Com has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 98,400 shares. Leavell Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Viking Glob Ltd Partnership holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.20 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 587,436 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.32% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bloom Tree Prtnrs Lc reported 819,965 shares or 4.74% of all its holdings. 1.01 million were reported by Menora Mivtachim Limited. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 112,172 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 659,216 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $152.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.24 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 27,624 shares to 391,817 shares, valued at $21.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 6,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.