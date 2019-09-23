As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Ing Groep Nv Lowered Its Stake; Pettee Investors Raised Its Amazon (AMZN) Stake by $355,884

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $14.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1779.94. About 1.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 15,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 22,967 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48M, down from 38,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $251.27. About 456,127 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,485 shares to 130,474 shares, valued at $18.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactive Corp. (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,608 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.09 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 57,068 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 218,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).