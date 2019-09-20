As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lowered Its Holding by $366,600; Cardinal Capital Management Increases Position in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 30,587 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.63M, down from 31,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $252.47. About 1.23M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 982,383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.77 million, up from 974,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 428,160 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 21,980 shares to 206,624 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 138,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.15 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

