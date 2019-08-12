As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.20 Million; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $16.08 Million as Shares Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 18,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 31,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 49,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 16,862 shares to 364,790 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 254,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 125,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 497,900 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 61,455 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 598,869 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 162,900 are held by Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership. Moreover, Alps has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 11,470 shares. Falcon Point Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 12,092 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 42,500 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 10,354 were reported by Bb&T Corporation. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jefferies Ltd Liability invested in 763,143 shares or 0.05% of the stock.