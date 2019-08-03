As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Upped Stake; Night Owl Capital Management Has Increased Its Ringcentral (RNG) Position by $3.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 72,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 189,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.40 million, up from 116,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 702,800 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 72,331 shares to 575,511 shares, valued at $67.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Call) by 604,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,200 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RingCentral – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RingCentral Inc (RNG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “RingCentral Inc.: RingCentral Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 11, 2019 – Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $6.2 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.