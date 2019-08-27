As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Position; St James Investment Company Holding in Royal Gold (RGLD) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $261.23. About 89,887 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 141,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 537,266 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.85M, down from 678,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $131.99. About 30,717 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Serv Limited Company accumulated 70,694 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 9,400 shares. Nomura accumulated 824 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Co stated it has 25,243 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability owns 150 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 27,134 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 126,596 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability invested in 2,636 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Company has 16,335 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Earnest invested in 0% or 59 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt owns 28,505 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). The New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $48.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

