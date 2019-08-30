As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Eaton Vance Management Has Lowered Holding; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Trimmed Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $633,600; Market Value Declined

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.23. About 950,132 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 383,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 719,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.40 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $261.92. About 520,361 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 9,595 shares to 50,482 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 27,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.53 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,400 shares to 90,050 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.