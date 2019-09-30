As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Bank Of The West Boosted Position; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 10,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 35,245 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95 million, up from 24,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $240.2. About 1.08 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,516 shares to 16,083 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,944 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

