As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Declined, Sanders Capital Upped Its Holding; As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Declined, Wedgewood Partners Has Boosted Holding

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 171,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.93 million, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $283.64. About 398,215 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 304,135 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Acquires Dema Service S.p.A. to Expand Global Presence – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Transparency19 Draws In Industry Giants, New Players With Spirit Of Innovation – Benzinga” published on January 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jeff Silver And Paul Loeb Found Mastery Logistics Systems – Benzinga” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BofAML Shipper Survey: Capacity Will Stay Loose, Rates Will Stay Flat – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 135,615 shares to 557,859 shares, valued at $40.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 162,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,651 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 56,056 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 50,000 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 5,350 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated accumulated 6,400 shares or 0% of the stock. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Lpl Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com owns 17,812 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel has 16,164 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Personal Advsrs Corporation holds 0% or 2,496 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Limited accumulated 9,685 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Veritable Lp holds 2,465 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).