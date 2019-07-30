As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Declined, Lateef Investment Management LP Cut by $5.34 Million Its Holding; Consonance Capital Management LP Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Trimmed by $7.21 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,784 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35M, down from 117,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $299.45. About 503,265 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $669.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 263,095 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video)

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21 million shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $27.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc accumulated 13,198 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 18,068 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 36,854 shares. Weiss Multi reported 85,000 shares stake. 639,094 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 32,011 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,314 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Invesco has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Century Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 113,208 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has 3,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc reported 35,934 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 40,406 shares in its portfolio.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 77,348 shares to 263,768 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.