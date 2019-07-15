As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Position by $2.63 Million; Mplx LP (MPLX) Stock Price Declined While Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Cut Stake by $10.56 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 329,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.10M, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 301,103 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $307.76. About 527,647 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.60M for 13.46 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 17,970 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 566,829 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Freestone Limited accumulated 239,052 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh invested in 307,664 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 126,348 shares or 0% of the stock. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 24,457 were reported by Chilton Investment Com. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 9,785 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Boston Prtnrs owns 38,926 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.12% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Duff & Phelps Inv Management has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 463,730 shares.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MPLX: An 8% Yield MLP With Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MPLX: 25 Straight Hikes, 8% Yield, Big Growth, Big Deal Closing In 2019, 15% Below Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MPLX LP to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results August 1 – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. crude, fuel cash markets upended by Midwest flooding – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.65 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “David Stonehouse Shows Investors How to Hedge Their Bets – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Anthem Inc (ANTM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.