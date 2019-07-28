As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Cut Position; Jd Capital Management Has Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $6.25 Million; Stock Price Rose

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 199,566 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,270 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service owns 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 27,723 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 0.06% stake. Synovus Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 38.69M shares. Landscape Cap Management Lc stated it has 225,257 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1,336 shares. Prudential Finance Inc holds 26.53M shares. First Fin National Bank & Trust has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fiera Cap has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Franklin Res Inc owns 0.37% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 68.36 million shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: Aircraft Financing Unit Sale Could Be Credit Positive – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tax Loss Harvesting With GE – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE: Undervalued By About $68 Billion – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Aviation Is the Rope in the Tug of War Over GE Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.