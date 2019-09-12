As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Violich Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $893,940; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Position

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 452.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $251.48. About 138,178 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.32. About 248,349 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $460.57M for 17.02 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43,000 shares to 68,000 shares, valued at $128.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,568 shares to 219,814 shares, valued at $29.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,010 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).