As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Verus Financial Partners Boosted Its Position by $592,020; Koshinski Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.74 million shares traded or 39.42% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.38M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,301 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.31 million shares. Factory Mutual Insur Co owns 1.14M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York stated it has 30,159 shares. Martin Currie owns 15,012 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.46 million shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Com has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 22,950 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 1.40 million shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,677 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.58M shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 64,108 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 6.07 million shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation reported 31,357 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 57,487 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 9,241 shares to 4,519 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,919 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).