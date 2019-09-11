As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Cut Its Position; As Vicor (VICR) Valuation Declined, Shikiar Asset Management Lowered Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 9,423 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $250.7. About 235,564 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 836 shares in its portfolio. Trellus Limited holds 7.68% or 129,945 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Gp has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% or 303 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 7,047 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 212,670 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 0.65% or 49,680 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading owns 4,701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 67,016 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Teton owns 8,500 shares. S Squared Technology Lc has invested 2.39% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10,600 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.04M for 54.55 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27B for 13.06 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.