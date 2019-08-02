As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Delta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.64 Million; Trex Co (TREX) Holder Raymond James & Associates Decreased Its Position by $426,329 as Share Value Rose

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $289.58. About 207,636 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 6,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 53,649 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, down from 60,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.22. About 137,615 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 18,670 shares to 58,537 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 260,999 shares. Macquarie Group has invested 0.05% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 18,974 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 75,845 are held by Osterweis Cap Mgmt. Synovus Fincl reported 626 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru has 0.02% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 7,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 159,000 shares in its portfolio. Ltd Liability Co accumulated 59,036 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 17,786 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.04% stake. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Moreover, Putnam Ltd has 0.02% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 151,741 shares. 337,153 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc.

