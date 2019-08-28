As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Lowered Position; As At&T Com Usd1 (T) Share Price Rose, Beck Capital Management Raised Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $9.21 during the last trading session, reaching $251.3. About 1.99M shares traded or 41.76% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (T) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 150,625 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 116,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 30.61M shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J And accumulated 21,490 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Verity Verity Lc reported 1.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peloton Wealth Strategists invested 1.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rockland Co stated it has 129,728 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt stated it has 588,230 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel, a California-based fund reported 82,057 shares. Private Asset Mgmt has 340,087 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt stated it has 108,813 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 1.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has 1.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 264,265 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.39M shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 13,989 shares. Whittier owns 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 402,011 shares.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,058 shares to 23,739 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series I by 10,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Val (IJS).

