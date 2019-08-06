As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Huntington National Bank Boosted by $3.13 Million Its Position; Pggm Investments Position in Old Rep Intl Com (ORI) Has Trimmed by $6.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (ORI) by 66.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 313,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 155,145 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 469,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 862,844 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 131,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71 million, up from 120,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $291.04. About 1.11 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (Prn) (IYK) by 4,048 shares to 3,090 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wes Banco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 16,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,931 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.46M for 11.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49,000 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $108.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New Com (NYSE:SHO) by 495,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:KRC).