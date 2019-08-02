As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Holder Wright Investors Service Has Decreased Its Position; Sterneck Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, down from 51,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 10,009 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 15,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $292.95. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,842 shares to 8,404 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.13 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.