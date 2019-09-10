As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Decreased Stake by $307,450; Thomas White International LTD Increases Holding in Infosys LTD Adr (INFY)

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Infosys Ltd Adr (INFY) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 35,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 604,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 568,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 6.53M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 31/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital; 26/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO INVEST INITIAL $35M FOR CENTER; WILL HIRE 3K BY ’23; 02/05/2018 – Infosys and Astound Partner to Deliver Better Service Experience Through an AI Enhanced Enterprise Service Management Café; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q REV. 180.83B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 2,007 shares to 3,093 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 10,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,227 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa Adr.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29B for 13.04 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.