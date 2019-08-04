As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Has Cut by $26.67 Million Its Holding; Burns J W & Co Has Lifted Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $328,671; Share Value Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 21,286 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 19,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 100,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Polarityte Inc.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.