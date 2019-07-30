As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Declined, Advisors Capital Management Cut by $1.24 Million Its Stake; Pennantpark Invt (PNNT) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 72,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,954 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 278,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Pennantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.18 million market cap company. It closed at $6.64 lastly. It is down 7.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 4,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,612 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31 million, down from 53,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $298.27. About 55,672 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $203,142 activity.

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.74M for 8.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.41 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

