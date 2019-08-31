As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Verus Financial Partners Raised Position; Scout Investments Stake in Tenneco (TEN) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 816,148 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc. (TEN) by 170.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 361,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 573,724 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 212,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $695.39M market cap company. The stock increased 5.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 984,170 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO OPERATE COMBINED BUSINESSES POST ACQUISITION; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling auto parts maker Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 10/04/2018 – Auto parts maker Tenneco to buy Federal-Mogul for $5.4 bln; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q Rev $2.57B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Chicago Equity Prtnrs owns 10,105 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 1,185 shares. Raymond James reported 30,577 shares. 481,147 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Quantbot Lp invested in 0.13% or 59,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 7,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 4.11 million shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 4,200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 69,826 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). 1.02M are held by Lsv Asset. Citigroup accumulated 280,306 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 12 shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 218,883 shares to 222,273 shares, valued at $31.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 153,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,983 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. Hollar Jason M. bought $566,280 worth of stock. Smith Brandon B. also bought $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares.

