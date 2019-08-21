As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Stanley Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.23 Million Its Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $2.95 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 609.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 29,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 3.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $268.87. About 546,162 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.89 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 70,000 shares to 7,554 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (Prn).