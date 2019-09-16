As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Trimmed Its Stake; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Upped Its Position

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 1,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,448 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $973,000, down from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 2.05M shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 124.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 44,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 80,554 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 35,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 3.79 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 24,122 shares to 125,508 shares, valued at $16.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronav Nv Antwerpen.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions and 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,696 shares to 4,552 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 105,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,043 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.