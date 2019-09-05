As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Trimmed Stake by $638,575; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreased Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $4.96 Million as Stock Declined

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $252.23. About 473,445 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 93,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 123,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 2.33 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 6,078 shares to 20,931 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Emerging Markets (FEM) by 23,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Tot Mkt (BND).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.14 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Limited Liability has 11,965 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Page Arthur B invested in 15,065 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Com has invested 0.88% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 5,931 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc invested in 0.37% or 21,159 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 75,830 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 20,333 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Agf Investments Incorporated reported 620,600 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 653,659 shares. Cibc Asset owns 554,666 shares. 28,957 are held by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp. M&T Commercial Bank stated it has 1.10 million shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated invested 0.66% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). River Mercantile Asset Llp invested 0.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of RLGY, CARB, NTAP and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “CVS Health Earnings Are Coming. Hereâ€™s What To Expect. – Barron’s” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.