As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Korea Investment Increased by $4.20 Million Its Stake; Valueact Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stake by $10.75 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 243,705 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 207,624 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.59M, up from 192,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $238.31. About 1.25 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.47 million for 18.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.75% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 315,898 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Co accumulated 320 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 1.19 million shares. Tci Wealth invested in 558 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested 0.04% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Hyman Charles D holds 0.39% or 86,369 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 400,956 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hm Payson has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 464 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 25,600 shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Comerica National Bank reported 0.03% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 73,639 shares.

