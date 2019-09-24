As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Holder Sigma Planning Decreased by $2.54 Million Its Stake; Hamel Associates Has Increased Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $423,200

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 77.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 8,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724,000, down from 11,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $250.21. About 567,987 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $197.34. About 718,270 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.03 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 6,693 shares to 54,538 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 32,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,400 shares. Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Fosun Ltd has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,330 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com has 3,002 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 1,351 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 21,212 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 195,570 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap holds 0.01% or 227 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,767 shares. Sumitomo Life Communication reported 21,439 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Centurylink Invest owns 11,540 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 5,000 are owned by Sprott Inc. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1,232 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

