As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose, First Eagle Investment Management Decreased Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Held by Duncker Streett & Company Inc

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,135 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, up from 9,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $234.05. About 2.41M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 157,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 1.68 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $474.00M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $255.04. About 589,887 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.28 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 56,232 shares to 4.77M shares, valued at $790.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc by 662,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17,368 shares to 4,602 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,304 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.