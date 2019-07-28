As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Par Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $15.79 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Raised by Olstein Capital Management Lp

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Carderock Capital Incorporated has invested 0.5% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 385,399 were accumulated by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. 20,708 are held by Forbes J M Com Llp. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Charles Schwab Invest Management, California-based fund reported 4.47M shares. First Fin National Bank & Trust holds 0.25% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,465 shares. Auxier Asset holds 4.47% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 87,999 shares. Sonata Capital Group reported 965 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 7,512 shares. Bell Savings Bank invested in 3,290 shares. Pitcairn has 10,315 shares. Private Ocean Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Culbertson A N holds 5,069 shares. Dodge & Cox has 1.28% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 73,926 shares or 0.64% of the stock.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,800 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

