As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Declined, Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding; As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Share Value Declined, Aristotle Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 21,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.16 million, up from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 1.47M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 3,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 129,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26 million, down from 133,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.80 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 33,257 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

