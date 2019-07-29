As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Declined, Clough Capital Partners LP Lifted Stake by $8.79 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 86.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 30,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07M, up from 35,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 1,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,944 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.90M, down from 117,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc by 107,650 shares to 28,750 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 27,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,459 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’ve Been Boasting For 3 Weeks About What I Got Right, Time To Confess What I Got Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Paradigm Asset Com Lc has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 600 shares. 407 were reported by Country Financial Bank. Suncoast Equity Mgmt has invested 5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Btim Corp accumulated 7,590 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company holds 9,261 shares. Selz Capital holds 2.39% or 46,900 shares. California-based Rbf Cap Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baltimore accumulated 20,590 shares. Prudential holds 1.13 million shares. Wright Investors reported 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Smith Salley stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Connor Clark & Lunn Limited owns 54,075 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,222 shares. Associated Banc reported 3,537 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.84 million activity. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 25,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay. Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 50,337 shares to 191,629 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 65,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Allian Com.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Apple, Adobe, Oracle and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.