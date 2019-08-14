As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Increased Position; Richard Bernstein Advisors Lifted Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $850,970 as Share Price Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 11,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 130,629 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.49M, up from 119,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.43 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 1,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 11,877 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 9,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $10.59 during the last trading session, reaching $515.26. About 466,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc. (NYSE:MSA) by 19,199 shares to 170,725 shares, valued at $17.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 4,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,795 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,888 shares to 21,385 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,141 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

