As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Stanley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.23 Million; Bourgeon Capital Management Maintains Holding in Sony F Sponsored A (SNE)

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $251.67. About 586,548 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (SNE) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 111,825 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 90,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 670,597 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Sees FY Net Y480.00B; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Indirectly Own About 90% of EMI Music Publishing After Deal; 21/05/2018 – Sony to acquire majority stake in EMI Music Publishing from Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in $1.9 billion deal; 06/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Sony fast out the door at Spotify listing; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrads Sony To ‘BBB+’ On Improved Finances; Otlk Stable; 17/04/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @itsgabrielleu inks first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV; 21/03/2018 – Joe Bel Bruno: A @shirleyhalperin SCOOP: LA Reid is back after post Sony firing with his first signing; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS P-2 RATING TO SONY CAPITAL CORPORATION’S US CP; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3 billion to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 29/05/2018 – GAMING REALMS PLC GMRG.L – SIGNED THREE-YEAR LICENSING DEAL WITH SONY PICTURES TELEVISION

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Name Isn’t the Problem With AT&T’s Skinny Bundle – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What You Need to Know About Investing in Virtual Reality Technology – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Sony – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Investing In Sony: A Great Business Trading At An Attractive Price – Forbes” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How to Buy Foxconn Stock in the U.S. – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29B for 13.11 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.