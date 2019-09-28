As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $12.15 Million; Whalerock Point Partners Has Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $516,060 as Market Valuation Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 43,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 86,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.49 million, down from 129,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13

Whalerock Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whalerock Point Partners Llc bought 2,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,061 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 5,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whalerock Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,582 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 15,604 shares. Cahill Fincl holds 1,663 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,826 shares. The Illinois-based Cibc Comml Bank Usa has invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1,539 shares. Northrock Prtn Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,703 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A New York reported 13,595 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust has 70,678 shares. Consulate holds 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,063 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 25,682 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ifrah Services has 0.47% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Van Strum And Towne Inc has 1,175 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc accumulated 19,310 shares or 1.81% of the stock.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.