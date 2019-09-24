As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding by $429,684 as Market Value Rose

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 1,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 189,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.42 million, up from 188,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $362.14. About 168,043 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 32,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.42 million, down from 278,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $251. About 518,292 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.07 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 59,999 shares to 51,370 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,304 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).