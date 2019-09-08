As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Loews Has Increased Stake; Markel (MKL) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Cut Stake by $496,548 as Stock Price Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 49.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1160.18. About 25,238 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18M shares traded or 55.85% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel Q1 gains driven by equity market movement – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Markel Corporation Launches Lodgepine Capital Management Limited, Its New Retrocessional ILS Platform Based In Bermuda – GuruFocus.com” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $7.92 earnings per share, down 72.21% or $20.58 from last year’s $28.5 per share. MKL’s profit will be $108.54 million for 36.62 P/E if the $7.92 EPS becomes a reality.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 4,872 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Contravisory Inv holds 1.59% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 4,120 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Paloma Prtn Management Communication accumulated 970 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Avalon Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 3,159 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 1,134 shares. 246 were accumulated by Td Asset. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs invested in 0% or 2 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 3.16% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 392 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,970 shares to 25,527 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Us Div Eq (SCHD).