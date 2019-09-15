As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Carmignac Gestion Lowered Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Upped Its Stake

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 149,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $289.34 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.56M shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 78,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.19M, up from 77,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 690,949 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $228.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 492,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,817 shares to 281,546 shares, valued at $20.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

