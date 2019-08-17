As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $18.18 Million; Charter Trust Company Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $458,005; Market Valuation Declined

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 63,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 301,229 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.53 million, down from 364,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 736,218 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 175,461 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53M, down from 178,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 135,336 shares to 646,407 shares, valued at $59.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 74,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie reported 3.78M shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Newfocus Financial Gru Limited Liability holds 32,658 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Hgk Asset has invested 2.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.9% or 128,490 shares. Colony Grp Lc has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,463 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn owns 33,523 shares. Psagot House Limited invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 842,154 shares. 21,555 were accumulated by Martin And Co Inc Tn. Night Owl Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 2,682 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwood Capital Assoc has invested 2.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.01M shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.96 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

