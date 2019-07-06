As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Lowered Its Position; Crow Point Partners Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 1,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,928 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 841,384 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,136 shares to 31,111 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.37 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.